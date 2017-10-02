SCEDC Home
Home
San_Francisco_subgrey.gif

nc72906781nc72906746nc72906726nc72906696nc72906566nc72906556nc72906491nc72906416nc72906301nc72906291nc72906276nc72906271nc72906266nc72906261nc72906186nc72906181nc72906171nc72906156nc72906151nc72906091nc72906071nc72905981nc72905951nc72905916nc72905746nc72905736nc72905716nc72905711nc72905681nc72905671nc72905641nc72905606nc72905571nc72905556nc72905516nc72905461nc72905431nc72905426nc72905411nc72905381nc72905326nc72905256nc72905251nc72905246nc72905241nc72905231nc72905171nc72905156nc71107634nc72905146nc72905121nc72905106nc72905061nc72905051nc72905026nc72905016nc72905001nc72904941nc72904891nc72904846nc72904851nc72904756nc72904736nc72904731nc72904706nc72904681nc72904661nc72904641nc72904631nc72904566nc72904556nc72904541nc71107619nc72904521nc72904511nc72904491nc72904486nc72904476nc72904471nc72904461nc72904456nc72904436nc72904426nc72904361nc72904316nc72904306nc72904291nc71107614nc72904146nc72904116nc72904056nc72904051nc72903991nc72903956nc72903931nc72903896nc72903881nc72903866nc72903836nc72903831nc72903806nc72903771nc72903761nc72903741nc72903671nc72903646nc72903631nc72903616nc72903596nc72903561nc72903546nc72903531nc72903481nc72903426nc72903411nc72903406nc72903391Choose another area Special Map

Click on an earthquake on the above map for more information.
Click here to go to index map || big earthquake list || all earthquakes list
Special maps: Long Valley || Los Angeles || San Francisco
Map need updating? Try reloading the page to your browser.
Maps are updated within about 5 minutes of an earthquake or once an hour.
Brown lines represent known hazardous faults or fault zones. White lines are roads.
What happens when I click on an earthquake?

Update time = Mon Oct 9 19:00:02 PDT 2017
Here are the earthquakes appearing on this map, most recent at top ...

 MAG    DATE    LOCAL-TIME  LAT     LON    DEPTH    LOCATION
        y/m/d     h:m:s     deg     deg     km



 0.6 2017/10/09 18:30:41 38.808N 122.789W -0.7    4 km ( 3 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 4.1 2017/10/09 17:53:18 37.310N 121.679W  7.9   14 km ( 9 mi) E   of Seven Trees, CA
 1.5 2017/10/09 14:29:27 37.314N 121.690W  3.0   13 km ( 8 mi) ESE of Alum Rock, CA
 1.2 2017/10/09 13:27:42 37.123N 121.539W  8.0    8 km ( 5 mi) NE  of San Martin, CA
 1.5 2017/10/09 11:47:22 38.791N 122.755W -0.8    2 km ( 1 mi) N   of The Geysers, CA
 1.0 2017/10/09 06:33:29 38.834N 122.789W  1.1    6 km ( 4 mi) WNW of Cobb, CA
 1.2 2017/10/09 06:17:27 38.814N 122.809W  2.0    6 km ( 4 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 1.9 2017/10/09 03:40:27 38.784N 122.752W  0.1    1 km ( 1 mi) NNE of The Geysers, CA
 1.3 2017/10/08 22:59:04 38.808N 122.790W  5.5    5 km ( 3 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 0.8 2017/10/08 18:07:23 38.812N 122.790W  2.1    5 km ( 3 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 0.9 2017/10/08 18:04:11 38.812N 122.792W  2.4    5 km ( 3 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 1.0 2017/10/08 17:42:43 38.821N 122.761W  1.4    3 km ( 2 mi) W   of Cobb, CA
 1.6 2017/10/08 17:34:48 38.815N 122.816W  2.0    7 km ( 4 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 2.1 2017/10/08 17:33:46 38.814N 122.819W  2.3    7 km ( 4 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 1.4 2017/10/08 17:10:27 38.796N 122.779W  3.1    3 km ( 2 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 2.0 2017/10/08 12:32:26 38.847N 122.822W -0.7    9 km ( 6 mi) WNW of Cobb, CA
 1.0 2017/10/08 12:27:24 38.834N 122.801W  1.5    7 km ( 4 mi) W   of Cobb, CA
 0.8 2017/10/08 10:37:41 38.818N 122.820W  2.3    7 km ( 4 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 0.9 2017/10/08 08:41:49 38.823N 122.806W  2.1    7 km ( 4 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 1.6 2017/10/08 08:32:18 37.871N 122.246W  8.7    2 km ( 2 mi) E   of Berkeley, CA
 0.9 2017/10/08 05:14:35 38.792N 122.778W  3.3    2 km ( 2 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 1.0 2017/10/08 04:39:02 38.834N 122.775W  2.0    5 km ( 3 mi) WNW of Cobb, CA
 1.1 2017/10/07 23:12:56 38.835N 122.791W  1.8    6 km ( 4 mi) WNW of Cobb, CA
 1.2 2017/10/07 22:11:29 37.551N 121.673W  9.7   17 km (10 mi) SSE of Livermore, CA
 1.2 2017/10/07 20:26:20 38.796N 122.716W  1.9    3 km ( 2 mi) SSE of Cobb, CA
 0.9 2017/10/07 08:49:08 38.817N 122.791W  3.0    5 km ( 3 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 0.9 2017/10/07 08:11:23 38.835N 122.791W  1.6    6 km ( 4 mi) WNW of Cobb, CA
 1.1 2017/10/07 06:27:58 38.789N 122.766W  2.1    2 km ( 1 mi) NNW of The Geysers, CA
 1.2 2017/10/07 06:20:28 37.621N 121.678W  4.4   10 km ( 6 mi) SE  of Livermore, CA
 1.4 2017/10/07 05:01:15 38.826N 122.794W  2.2    6 km ( 4 mi) W   of Cobb, CA
 0.9 2017/10/07 04:08:16 38.837N 122.793W  1.8    6 km ( 4 mi) WNW of Cobb, CA
 1.2 2017/10/07 02:28:49 38.760N 122.724W  1.2    3 km ( 2 mi) SE  of The Geysers, CA
 1.2 2017/10/06 23:47:34 38.835N 122.792W  1.6    6 km ( 4 mi) WNW of Cobb, CA
 0.9 2017/10/06 21:48:44 38.800N 122.764W -0.7    3 km ( 2 mi) NNW of The Geysers, CA
 1.8 2017/10/06 21:29:46 38.835N 122.792W  1.8    6 km ( 4 mi) WNW of Cobb, CA
 0.9 2017/10/06 19:54:21 38.808N 122.780W  0.9    4 km ( 2 mi) NNW of The Geysers, CA
 1.2 2017/10/06 16:36:47 38.826N 122.796W  2.3    6 km ( 4 mi) W   of Cobb, CA
 1.0 2017/10/06 13:17:01 38.107N 122.179W -0.0   19 km (12 mi) SSE of Quarry near Sears Point, CA(Probable quarry explosion)
 1.2 2017/10/06 13:04:01 37.533N 121.689W  6.9   18 km (11 mi) SSE of Livermore, CA
 1.2 2017/10/06 11:11:21 37.920N 121.962W -0.3    3 km ( 2 mi) WSW of Quarry near Clayton, CA (Probable quarry explosion)
 0.8 2017/10/06 10:10:23 38.807N 122.820W  1.9    6 km ( 4 mi) WNW of The Geysers, CA
 1.2 2017/10/06 09:01:18 38.784N 122.706W  2.5    4 km ( 3 mi) E   of The Geysers, CA
 1.7 2017/10/06 06:09:04 38.805N 122.775W  0.7    4 km ( 2 mi) NNW of The Geysers, CA
 0.5 2017/10/06 06:08:50 38.809N 122.780W  0.9    4 km ( 3 mi) NNW of The Geysers, CA
 1.1 2017/10/06 05:58:05 38.813N 122.797W  2.4    5 km ( 3 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 1.3 2017/10/06 05:53:49 38.822N 122.806W  1.6    7 km ( 4 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 1.3 2017/10/06 05:34:28 38.772N 122.600W  0.1    2 km ( 2 mi) NNE of Middletown, CA
 0.9 2017/10/05 23:46:03 38.800N 122.811W  2.9    5 km ( 3 mi) WNW of The Geysers, CA
 1.8 2017/10/05 22:57:58 38.822N 122.801W  2.7    6 km ( 4 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 1.1 2017/10/05 22:56:53 38.602N 122.478W 12.1    4 km ( 2 mi) NW  of Angwin, CA
 1.6 2017/10/05 21:51:01 38.819N 122.791W  1.4    6 km ( 3 mi) NNW of The Geysers, CA
 1.4 2017/10/05 21:12:09 38.364N 122.403W  8.4    6 km ( 3 mi) SW  of Yountville, CA
 1.0 2017/10/05 19:50:46 38.815N 122.822W  1.6    7 km ( 4 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 0.9 2017/10/05 17:47:56 37.466N 121.563W  5.1   24 km (15 mi) ENE of East Foothills, CA
 0.4 2017/10/05 17:16:46 38.826N 122.802W  4.2    7 km ( 4 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 0.6 2017/10/05 16:21:23 38.818N 122.794W  3.0    6 km ( 3 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 1.4 2017/10/05 16:07:27 38.791N 122.782W  0.6    3 km ( 2 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 1.7 2017/10/05 15:44:32 38.822N 122.808W  1.6    7 km ( 4 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 1.6 2017/10/05 13:04:17 38.821N 122.810W  2.0    7 km ( 4 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 1.4 2017/10/05 11:58:38 37.325N 122.105W -0.3    0 km ( 0 mi) SSW of Quarry near Cupertino, CA (Probable quarry explosion)
 1.9 2017/10/05 10:22:45 38.821N 122.811W  1.6    7 km ( 4 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 0.8 2017/10/05 10:21:35 38.823N 122.809W  0.4    7 km ( 4 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 0.9 2017/10/05 08:46:06 38.820N 122.792W  2.5    6 km ( 4 mi) NNW of The Geysers, CA
 0.6 2017/10/05 07:29:17 38.816N 122.797W  3.3    6 km ( 3 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 0.3 2017/10/05 07:13:44 38.810N 122.791W  3.3    5 km ( 3 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 1.7 2017/10/05 05:47:39 38.794N 122.798W  3.7    4 km ( 3 mi) WNW of The Geysers, CA
 2.6 2017/10/05 04:46:53 38.791N 122.803W  3.3    4 km ( 3 mi) WNW of The Geysers, CA
 0.6 2017/10/05 02:01:08 38.813N 122.818W  3.0    7 km ( 4 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 1.2 2017/10/05 00:49:15 37.334N 122.237W  8.4    6 km ( 3 mi) S   of Portola Valley, CA
 0.6 2017/10/05 00:26:50 38.800N 122.729W  4.3    2 km ( 2 mi) SSW of Cobb, CA
 0.6 2017/10/04 22:36:44 38.837N 122.829W  1.5    9 km ( 6 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 1.2 2017/10/04 21:48:29 38.822N 122.763W  1.5    3 km ( 2 mi) W   of Cobb, CA
 0.3 2017/10/04 21:03:55 38.812N 122.796W  3.4    5 km ( 3 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 2.4 2017/10/04 20:56:54 38.814N 122.793W  3.4    5 km ( 3 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 2.6 2017/10/04 20:56:46 38.814N 122.792W  3.0    5 km ( 3 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 0.5 2017/10/04 20:14:26 38.779N 122.756W  0.8    0 km ( 0 mi) NNE of The Geysers, CA
 0.9 2017/10/04 19:48:46 38.835N 122.784W  1.7    5 km ( 3 mi) WNW of Cobb, CA
 0.9 2017/10/04 19:39:44 38.838N 122.826W  1.6    9 km ( 6 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 1.1 2017/10/04 19:37:30 38.783N 122.757W  0.8    1 km ( 0 mi) N   of The Geysers, CA
 1.3 2017/10/04 19:36:27 38.776N 122.753W  1.6    0 km ( 0 mi) ESE of The Geysers, CA
 0.9 2017/10/04 19:13:14 38.831N 122.860W  2.0   11 km ( 7 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 0.7 2017/10/04 19:06:24 38.826N 122.857W  1.9   10 km ( 6 mi) WNW of The Geysers, CA
 0.2 2017/10/04 17:48:45 38.822N 122.813W  3.6    7 km ( 4 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 0.9 2017/10/04 17:16:40 38.811N 122.795W  2.0    5 km ( 3 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 2.0 2017/10/04 14:33:24 38.820N 122.802W  3.3    6 km ( 4 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 0.9 2017/10/04 12:24:09 38.825N 122.793W  2.4    6 km ( 4 mi) W   of Cobb, CA
 0.7 2017/10/04 12:16:31 38.821N 122.794W  2.0    6 km ( 4 mi) NNW of The Geysers, CA
 1.0 2017/10/04 12:08:36 38.823N 122.807W  0.5    7 km ( 4 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 1.3 2017/10/04 11:29:54 37.975N 121.910W  2.7    4 km ( 3 mi) NNE of Clayton, CA
 0.7 2017/10/04 07:57:24 38.838N 122.833W  1.9    9 km ( 6 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 0.7 2017/10/04 06:59:35 38.809N 122.791W  3.2    5 km ( 3 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 0.6 2017/10/04 04:08:45 38.802N 122.735W  1.4    2 km ( 2 mi) SSW of Cobb, CA
 1.1 2017/10/04 03:43:54 38.836N 122.793W  1.9    6 km ( 4 mi) WNW of Cobb, CA
 1.0 2017/10/04 01:16:48 37.479N 121.832W  7.2    9 km ( 5 mi) NE  of Milpitas, CA
 0.5 2017/10/04 00:29:52 38.780N 122.725W  2.5    3 km ( 2 mi) E   of The Geysers, CA
 0.9 2017/10/03 23:37:23 38.808N 122.776W  0.7    4 km ( 2 mi) NNW of The Geysers, CA
 0.5 2017/10/03 20:46:14 38.783N 122.721W  2.1    3 km ( 2 mi) E   of The Geysers, CA
 1.1 2017/10/03 20:13:07 38.772N 122.719W  2.2    3 km ( 2 mi) E   of The Geysers, CA
 0.9 2017/10/03 20:09:24 38.807N 122.773W  1.2    4 km ( 2 mi) NNW of The Geysers, CA
 1.1 2017/10/03 15:58:47 38.823N 122.805W  2.9    7 km ( 4 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 1.1 2017/10/03 15:52:13 38.823N 122.809W  1.7    7 km ( 4 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 1.2 2017/10/03 15:23:47 38.806N 122.739W  1.4    2 km ( 1 mi) SW  of Cobb, CA
 2.5 2017/10/03 13:35:07 38.799N 122.767W  0.5    3 km ( 2 mi) NNW of The Geysers, CA
 0.5 2017/10/03 13:00:01 38.817N 122.801W  1.9    6 km ( 4 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 1.2 2017/10/03 12:34:48 38.789N 122.765W -0.6    1 km ( 1 mi) NNW of The Geysers, CA
 1.3 2017/10/03 09:12:53 37.288N 121.579W  7.3   19 km (12 mi) NNE of Morgan Hill, CA
 0.8 2017/10/03 08:19:09 38.821N 122.801W  3.6    6 km ( 4 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 1.3 2017/10/03 08:07:57 38.820N 122.801W  3.5    6 km ( 4 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 0.8 2017/10/03 07:06:18 38.821N 122.810W  3.1    7 km ( 4 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 0.5 2017/10/03 05:47:31 38.830N 122.785W  1.8    5 km ( 3 mi) W   of Cobb, CA
 1.1 2017/10/03 04:46:12 38.826N 122.802W  2.3    7 km ( 4 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 1.1 2017/10/03 04:20:39 38.808N 122.823W  1.8    7 km ( 4 mi) WNW of The Geysers, CA
 1.1 2017/10/03 03:38:18 38.789N 122.763W  0.8    1 km ( 1 mi) NNW of The Geysers, CA
 0.9 2017/10/03 00:55:42 38.823N 122.856W  1.9   10 km ( 6 mi) WNW of The Geysers, CA
 0.9 2017/10/02 22:46:46 38.837N 122.830W  1.6    9 km ( 6 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 0.8 2017/10/02 20:43:36 38.819N 122.760W  0.8    3 km ( 2 mi) W   of Cobb, CA
 0.7 2017/10/02 20:04:49 38.815N 122.800W  2.4    6 km ( 4 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA
 1.0 2017/10/02 19:30:40 38.830N 122.847W  1.1   10 km ( 6 mi) NW  of The Geysers, CA

Special maps:
Long Valley || Los Angeles || San Francisco Index map || big earthquake list || all earthquake list || glossary of terms ||

Data Sources

US and World - USGS/NEIC = National Earthquake Information Center
Northern California - UCB = University of California, Berkeley
Southern California - Caltech = California Institute of Technology
Southern California - UCSD = University of California, San Diego
Nevada - UNR = University of Nevada, Reno
Offshore = West Coast & Alaska Tsunami Warning Center
...all members of the Advanced National Seismic System (ANSS)


Research Tools
General Earthquake Information
Stations/ Instrumentation
About the Data Center