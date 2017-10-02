|Home
Click on an earthquake on the above map for more information.
Update time = Mon Oct 9 19:00:02 PDT 2017
MAG DATE LOCAL-TIME LAT LON DEPTH LOCATION y/m/d h:m:s deg deg km
0.6 2017/10/09 18:30:41 38.808N 122.789W -0.7 4 km ( 3 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 4.1 2017/10/09 17:53:18 37.310N 121.679W 7.9 14 km ( 9 mi) E of Seven Trees, CA 1.5 2017/10/09 14:29:27 37.314N 121.690W 3.0 13 km ( 8 mi) ESE of Alum Rock, CA 1.2 2017/10/09 13:27:42 37.123N 121.539W 8.0 8 km ( 5 mi) NE of San Martin, CA 1.5 2017/10/09 11:47:22 38.791N 122.755W -0.8 2 km ( 1 mi) N of The Geysers, CA 1.0 2017/10/09 06:33:29 38.834N 122.789W 1.1 6 km ( 4 mi) WNW of Cobb, CA 1.2 2017/10/09 06:17:27 38.814N 122.809W 2.0 6 km ( 4 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 1.9 2017/10/09 03:40:27 38.784N 122.752W 0.1 1 km ( 1 mi) NNE of The Geysers, CA 1.3 2017/10/08 22:59:04 38.808N 122.790W 5.5 5 km ( 3 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 0.8 2017/10/08 18:07:23 38.812N 122.790W 2.1 5 km ( 3 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 0.9 2017/10/08 18:04:11 38.812N 122.792W 2.4 5 km ( 3 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 1.0 2017/10/08 17:42:43 38.821N 122.761W 1.4 3 km ( 2 mi) W of Cobb, CA 1.6 2017/10/08 17:34:48 38.815N 122.816W 2.0 7 km ( 4 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 2.1 2017/10/08 17:33:46 38.814N 122.819W 2.3 7 km ( 4 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 1.4 2017/10/08 17:10:27 38.796N 122.779W 3.1 3 km ( 2 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 2.0 2017/10/08 12:32:26 38.847N 122.822W -0.7 9 km ( 6 mi) WNW of Cobb, CA 1.0 2017/10/08 12:27:24 38.834N 122.801W 1.5 7 km ( 4 mi) W of Cobb, CA 0.8 2017/10/08 10:37:41 38.818N 122.820W 2.3 7 km ( 4 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 0.9 2017/10/08 08:41:49 38.823N 122.806W 2.1 7 km ( 4 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 1.6 2017/10/08 08:32:18 37.871N 122.246W 8.7 2 km ( 2 mi) E of Berkeley, CA 0.9 2017/10/08 05:14:35 38.792N 122.778W 3.3 2 km ( 2 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 1.0 2017/10/08 04:39:02 38.834N 122.775W 2.0 5 km ( 3 mi) WNW of Cobb, CA 1.1 2017/10/07 23:12:56 38.835N 122.791W 1.8 6 km ( 4 mi) WNW of Cobb, CA 1.2 2017/10/07 22:11:29 37.551N 121.673W 9.7 17 km (10 mi) SSE of Livermore, CA 1.2 2017/10/07 20:26:20 38.796N 122.716W 1.9 3 km ( 2 mi) SSE of Cobb, CA 0.9 2017/10/07 08:49:08 38.817N 122.791W 3.0 5 km ( 3 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 0.9 2017/10/07 08:11:23 38.835N 122.791W 1.6 6 km ( 4 mi) WNW of Cobb, CA 1.1 2017/10/07 06:27:58 38.789N 122.766W 2.1 2 km ( 1 mi) NNW of The Geysers, CA 1.2 2017/10/07 06:20:28 37.621N 121.678W 4.4 10 km ( 6 mi) SE of Livermore, CA 1.4 2017/10/07 05:01:15 38.826N 122.794W 2.2 6 km ( 4 mi) W of Cobb, CA 0.9 2017/10/07 04:08:16 38.837N 122.793W 1.8 6 km ( 4 mi) WNW of Cobb, CA 1.2 2017/10/07 02:28:49 38.760N 122.724W 1.2 3 km ( 2 mi) SE of The Geysers, CA 1.2 2017/10/06 23:47:34 38.835N 122.792W 1.6 6 km ( 4 mi) WNW of Cobb, CA 0.9 2017/10/06 21:48:44 38.800N 122.764W -0.7 3 km ( 2 mi) NNW of The Geysers, CA 1.8 2017/10/06 21:29:46 38.835N 122.792W 1.8 6 km ( 4 mi) WNW of Cobb, CA 0.9 2017/10/06 19:54:21 38.808N 122.780W 0.9 4 km ( 2 mi) NNW of The Geysers, CA 1.2 2017/10/06 16:36:47 38.826N 122.796W 2.3 6 km ( 4 mi) W of Cobb, CA 1.0 2017/10/06 13:17:01 38.107N 122.179W -0.0 19 km (12 mi) SSE of Quarry near Sears Point, CA(Probable quarry explosion) 1.2 2017/10/06 13:04:01 37.533N 121.689W 6.9 18 km (11 mi) SSE of Livermore, CA 1.2 2017/10/06 11:11:21 37.920N 121.962W -0.3 3 km ( 2 mi) WSW of Quarry near Clayton, CA (Probable quarry explosion) 0.8 2017/10/06 10:10:23 38.807N 122.820W 1.9 6 km ( 4 mi) WNW of The Geysers, CA 1.2 2017/10/06 09:01:18 38.784N 122.706W 2.5 4 km ( 3 mi) E of The Geysers, CA 1.7 2017/10/06 06:09:04 38.805N 122.775W 0.7 4 km ( 2 mi) NNW of The Geysers, CA 0.5 2017/10/06 06:08:50 38.809N 122.780W 0.9 4 km ( 3 mi) NNW of The Geysers, CA 1.1 2017/10/06 05:58:05 38.813N 122.797W 2.4 5 km ( 3 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 1.3 2017/10/06 05:53:49 38.822N 122.806W 1.6 7 km ( 4 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 1.3 2017/10/06 05:34:28 38.772N 122.600W 0.1 2 km ( 2 mi) NNE of Middletown, CA 0.9 2017/10/05 23:46:03 38.800N 122.811W 2.9 5 km ( 3 mi) WNW of The Geysers, CA 1.8 2017/10/05 22:57:58 38.822N 122.801W 2.7 6 km ( 4 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 1.1 2017/10/05 22:56:53 38.602N 122.478W 12.1 4 km ( 2 mi) NW of Angwin, CA 1.6 2017/10/05 21:51:01 38.819N 122.791W 1.4 6 km ( 3 mi) NNW of The Geysers, CA 1.4 2017/10/05 21:12:09 38.364N 122.403W 8.4 6 km ( 3 mi) SW of Yountville, CA 1.0 2017/10/05 19:50:46 38.815N 122.822W 1.6 7 km ( 4 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 0.9 2017/10/05 17:47:56 37.466N 121.563W 5.1 24 km (15 mi) ENE of East Foothills, CA 0.4 2017/10/05 17:16:46 38.826N 122.802W 4.2 7 km ( 4 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 0.6 2017/10/05 16:21:23 38.818N 122.794W 3.0 6 km ( 3 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 1.4 2017/10/05 16:07:27 38.791N 122.782W 0.6 3 km ( 2 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 1.7 2017/10/05 15:44:32 38.822N 122.808W 1.6 7 km ( 4 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 1.6 2017/10/05 13:04:17 38.821N 122.810W 2.0 7 km ( 4 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 1.4 2017/10/05 11:58:38 37.325N 122.105W -0.3 0 km ( 0 mi) SSW of Quarry near Cupertino, CA (Probable quarry explosion) 1.9 2017/10/05 10:22:45 38.821N 122.811W 1.6 7 km ( 4 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 0.8 2017/10/05 10:21:35 38.823N 122.809W 0.4 7 km ( 4 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 0.9 2017/10/05 08:46:06 38.820N 122.792W 2.5 6 km ( 4 mi) NNW of The Geysers, CA 0.6 2017/10/05 07:29:17 38.816N 122.797W 3.3 6 km ( 3 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 0.3 2017/10/05 07:13:44 38.810N 122.791W 3.3 5 km ( 3 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 1.7 2017/10/05 05:47:39 38.794N 122.798W 3.7 4 km ( 3 mi) WNW of The Geysers, CA 2.6 2017/10/05 04:46:53 38.791N 122.803W 3.3 4 km ( 3 mi) WNW of The Geysers, CA 0.6 2017/10/05 02:01:08 38.813N 122.818W 3.0 7 km ( 4 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 1.2 2017/10/05 00:49:15 37.334N 122.237W 8.4 6 km ( 3 mi) S of Portola Valley, CA 0.6 2017/10/05 00:26:50 38.800N 122.729W 4.3 2 km ( 2 mi) SSW of Cobb, CA 0.6 2017/10/04 22:36:44 38.837N 122.829W 1.5 9 km ( 6 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 1.2 2017/10/04 21:48:29 38.822N 122.763W 1.5 3 km ( 2 mi) W of Cobb, CA 0.3 2017/10/04 21:03:55 38.812N 122.796W 3.4 5 km ( 3 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 2.4 2017/10/04 20:56:54 38.814N 122.793W 3.4 5 km ( 3 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 2.6 2017/10/04 20:56:46 38.814N 122.792W 3.0 5 km ( 3 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 0.5 2017/10/04 20:14:26 38.779N 122.756W 0.8 0 km ( 0 mi) NNE of The Geysers, CA 0.9 2017/10/04 19:48:46 38.835N 122.784W 1.7 5 km ( 3 mi) WNW of Cobb, CA 0.9 2017/10/04 19:39:44 38.838N 122.826W 1.6 9 km ( 6 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 1.1 2017/10/04 19:37:30 38.783N 122.757W 0.8 1 km ( 0 mi) N of The Geysers, CA 1.3 2017/10/04 19:36:27 38.776N 122.753W 1.6 0 km ( 0 mi) ESE of The Geysers, CA 0.9 2017/10/04 19:13:14 38.831N 122.860W 2.0 11 km ( 7 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 0.7 2017/10/04 19:06:24 38.826N 122.857W 1.9 10 km ( 6 mi) WNW of The Geysers, CA 0.2 2017/10/04 17:48:45 38.822N 122.813W 3.6 7 km ( 4 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 0.9 2017/10/04 17:16:40 38.811N 122.795W 2.0 5 km ( 3 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 2.0 2017/10/04 14:33:24 38.820N 122.802W 3.3 6 km ( 4 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 0.9 2017/10/04 12:24:09 38.825N 122.793W 2.4 6 km ( 4 mi) W of Cobb, CA 0.7 2017/10/04 12:16:31 38.821N 122.794W 2.0 6 km ( 4 mi) NNW of The Geysers, CA 1.0 2017/10/04 12:08:36 38.823N 122.807W 0.5 7 km ( 4 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 1.3 2017/10/04 11:29:54 37.975N 121.910W 2.7 4 km ( 3 mi) NNE of Clayton, CA 0.7 2017/10/04 07:57:24 38.838N 122.833W 1.9 9 km ( 6 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 0.7 2017/10/04 06:59:35 38.809N 122.791W 3.2 5 km ( 3 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 0.6 2017/10/04 04:08:45 38.802N 122.735W 1.4 2 km ( 2 mi) SSW of Cobb, CA 1.1 2017/10/04 03:43:54 38.836N 122.793W 1.9 6 km ( 4 mi) WNW of Cobb, CA 1.0 2017/10/04 01:16:48 37.479N 121.832W 7.2 9 km ( 5 mi) NE of Milpitas, CA 0.5 2017/10/04 00:29:52 38.780N 122.725W 2.5 3 km ( 2 mi) E of The Geysers, CA 0.9 2017/10/03 23:37:23 38.808N 122.776W 0.7 4 km ( 2 mi) NNW of The Geysers, CA 0.5 2017/10/03 20:46:14 38.783N 122.721W 2.1 3 km ( 2 mi) E of The Geysers, CA 1.1 2017/10/03 20:13:07 38.772N 122.719W 2.2 3 km ( 2 mi) E of The Geysers, CA 0.9 2017/10/03 20:09:24 38.807N 122.773W 1.2 4 km ( 2 mi) NNW of The Geysers, CA 1.1 2017/10/03 15:58:47 38.823N 122.805W 2.9 7 km ( 4 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 1.1 2017/10/03 15:52:13 38.823N 122.809W 1.7 7 km ( 4 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 1.2 2017/10/03 15:23:47 38.806N 122.739W 1.4 2 km ( 1 mi) SW of Cobb, CA 2.5 2017/10/03 13:35:07 38.799N 122.767W 0.5 3 km ( 2 mi) NNW of The Geysers, CA 0.5 2017/10/03 13:00:01 38.817N 122.801W 1.9 6 km ( 4 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 1.2 2017/10/03 12:34:48 38.789N 122.765W -0.6 1 km ( 1 mi) NNW of The Geysers, CA 1.3 2017/10/03 09:12:53 37.288N 121.579W 7.3 19 km (12 mi) NNE of Morgan Hill, CA 0.8 2017/10/03 08:19:09 38.821N 122.801W 3.6 6 km ( 4 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 1.3 2017/10/03 08:07:57 38.820N 122.801W 3.5 6 km ( 4 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 0.8 2017/10/03 07:06:18 38.821N 122.810W 3.1 7 km ( 4 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 0.5 2017/10/03 05:47:31 38.830N 122.785W 1.8 5 km ( 3 mi) W of Cobb, CA 1.1 2017/10/03 04:46:12 38.826N 122.802W 2.3 7 km ( 4 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 1.1 2017/10/03 04:20:39 38.808N 122.823W 1.8 7 km ( 4 mi) WNW of The Geysers, CA 1.1 2017/10/03 03:38:18 38.789N 122.763W 0.8 1 km ( 1 mi) NNW of The Geysers, CA 0.9 2017/10/03 00:55:42 38.823N 122.856W 1.9 10 km ( 6 mi) WNW of The Geysers, CA 0.9 2017/10/02 22:46:46 38.837N 122.830W 1.6 9 km ( 6 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 0.8 2017/10/02 20:43:36 38.819N 122.760W 0.8 3 km ( 2 mi) W of Cobb, CA 0.7 2017/10/02 20:04:49 38.815N 122.800W 2.4 6 km ( 4 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA 1.0 2017/10/02 19:30:40 38.830N 122.847W 1.1 10 km ( 6 mi) NW of The Geysers, CA
