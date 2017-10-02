Click on an earthquake on the above map for more information.

Click here to go to index map || big earthquake list || all earthquakes list

Special maps: Long Valley || Los Angeles || San Francisco

Map need updating? Try reloading the page to your browser.

Maps are updated within about 5 minutes of an earthquake or once an hour.

Brown lines represent known hazardous faults or fault zones. White lines are roads.

What happens when I click on an earthquake?



Update time = Mon Oct 9 19:00:02 PDT 2017

Here are the earthquakes appearing on this map, most recent at top ...

